NEWBURYPORT — The Newburyport Bank Charitable Foundation has donated $5,000 to the 2022 Beach Fire Fund.
This fund has been established to aid the victims of the January fire at Salisbury Beach.
The nine-alarm fire began early Jan. 17 at Michael’s Oceanfront Motel on Central Avenue and spread to at least four other residential buildings, including seasonal homes that were unoccupied.
All structures were deemed a total loss. Thirty-six people from 23 families were displaced by the fire. The Salisbury Board of Selectmen approved the release of almost $27,000 in relief money for the victims, and businesses have also stepped up to donate money.
“This is such an incredibly tragic event,” said Lloyd L. Hamm, president and CEO of the bank. “The loss of property was significant, but the human toll even more so. In the middle of winter people were displaced from their homes and I can’t imagine anything more unsettling. We’re pleased with the selectmen’s efforts and also private sector businesses that have donated to the relief fund. The Newburyport Bank Charitable Foundation’s donation will hopefully also provide assistance to those affected.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.