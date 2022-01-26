NEWBURYPORT — Newburyport Bank has donated $1,000 to the Exchange Club of Haverhill in sponsorship of its ACE Award.
The Accepting the Challenge of Excellence Award provides $1,000 to a high school student who has overcome great physical, emotional or social obstacles and is now eligible for graduation. The Exchange Club of Haverhill is one of more than 900 Exchange Clubs across the country. Members exchange ideas and information about how to better serve the community.
“The Exchange Club is such an active part of the community,” Lloyd L. Hamm, president and CEO of the bank, said in a press release.
“The ACE. Award specifically is truly special,” he said. “As we’re all aware, young people face many challenges today, and to have an award recognizing those that overcome obstacles to graduate high school is so important. We’re very pleased to support this effort financially.”
