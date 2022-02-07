NEWBURYPORT — Newburyport Bank recently made a $1,000 donation to the 10th annual Old Newbury Bonfire.
The event was held Jan. 15.
The annual bonfire of Christmas trees is held in honor of the original purchase of Newbury in 1701 and benefits the Newbury Volunteer Fire Department and Historic New England. People from the community bring their discarded trees and they are placed on the bonfire.
“This is a wonderful event that extends the season just a bit longer,” said Lloyd L. Hamm, president and CEO of the bank. “We so look forward to the holiday season every year, and we hang on to our trees as long as possible. This event then brings people together with their trees in a lovely bonfire celebration. It’s become a tradition and something we’ve been proud to support.”
Newburyport Bank is a state-chartered mutual savings bank headquartered in Newburyport. The bank was founded in 1854 and has 11 locations in both Massachusetts and New Hampshire, and more than $1.3 billion in assets.
In addition to its commitment to the needs of the community, the Newburyport Bank Charitable Foundation was created in 2003 to further carry out the bank’s long history of community involvement by providing grants to local nonprofit organizations. F
For further information call toll-free 844-639-3483, or visit the bank’s website at www.newburyportbank.com.
