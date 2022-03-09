NEWBURYPORT — Showing its support for the Sgt. Jordan M. Shay Memorial Foundation, Newburyport Bank has donated $1,600 to the organization’s 11th annual bowling tournament as a Gold Sponsor.
This event will take place May 5 at Gametime Lanes & Entertainment in Amesbury (formerly Leo’s Superbowl). The bank will participate in the tournament with two teams.
The foundation was established to honor the last wishes of Sgt. Jordan M. Shay, a 2005 graduate of Amesbury High School and a member of the U.S. Army who was killed in Iraq during his second deployment.
In a “just in case letter,” Shay stated that if something should happen to him, a scholarship fund should be started in his name for students who “want to make a difference in the world.” Since 2009, the organization has awarded almost $207,000 in grants and scholarships to graduating Amesbury High students and local veterans.
Lloyd L. Hamm, president and CEO of the bank, said it is an honor to participate in this event.
“It’s often said that we owe a debt of gratitude to our veterans that can never be paid. And it is so true. Sgt. Shay not only gave his life for his country, but in doing so, he also created a platform for others to benefit from his bravery, courage and generosity of self. He certainly set an example for all of us to follow.”
