NEWBURYPORT — In support of the scholarship program at Whittier Regional Vocational Technical High School, Newburyport Bank has donated $1,000 to the school’s effort to provide financial relief to students.
The Haverhill school was founded in 1972 and serves about 1,400 students. It was named in honor of local resident, Quaker poet and abolitionist John Greenleaf Whittier.
Bank CEO and President Lloyd L. Hamm praised the school for the important role it plays in the community.
“The school’s mantra — Don’t settle for the ordinary, make your high school experience extraordinary — says it all about the valuable education one receives at Whittier,” Hamm said in a press release.
“There will always be a need for vocational technical training,” he added, “and Whittier continues to set the standard for that important opportunity to learn a rewarding trade essential to the health of our communities.”
Newburyport Bank is a state-chartered, mutual savings bank headquartered in Newburyport. It was founded in 1854 and has 11 locations in Massachusetts and New Hampshire.
For more information, call toll-free at 844-639-3483 or visit the bank’s website at www.newburyportbank.com.
