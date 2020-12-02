NEWBURYPORT — A Planning Board public hearing on the Institution for Savings' expansion plans for its State Street building did not take place Wednesday and has been postponed to Jan. 6.
The public hearing was rescheduled at the bank's request.
The hearing had been continued from Nov. 4 after the board sided with abutters in the argument that the bank's design was still too large.
A previous story from the Nov. 4 meeting can be found at www.newburyportnews.com/news/local_news/planning-board-banks-expansion-plan-still-too-large/article_3738a166-ac9c-5c3a-9c27-e501e06fbc5c.html.
