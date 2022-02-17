NEWBURYPORT — The Board of Health voted unanimously Thursday night to end the indoor public mask mandate, effective immediately, following a decline in COVID-19 cases.
Masks will still be required in schools until Feb. 28, per the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.
The School Committee will host a special meeting Friday at 9 a.m. to review and possibly vote on the district's current face covering policy.
Mayor Sean Reardon, who spoke during the meeting's public comment session and asked the board to end the mandate immediately, indicated that the committee would likely vote to enact a mask optional policy for students and staff. The policy would go into effect after the February break.
The three-member Board of Health first implemented an indoor mask mandate for three public buildings – City Hall, the Senior Community Center and Newburyport Public Library – in August.
On Dec. 30, the board voted to institute a mask order for all public indoor establishments and venues in the city. In January, the board extended the mandate another month due to a surge in COVID-19 cases, with the goal to revisit the policy before Feb. 28.
Board member Dr. Sam Merabi reminded the public to get vaccinated and use testing options as needed.
The board recommended that vulnerable people continue to wear high-quality masks in public and that others consider wearing face coverings over their nose and mouth around vulnerable community members.
As of Thursday, the city has had 62 COVID-19 cases this month and two deaths due to complications from the virus.
Last month, amid the omicron surge, the city had 601 cases.
Since March 2020, 58 residents have died due to COVID-19 complications.
The current positivity rate in the city is 5.09%, Health Department office manager Michael Lawler reported.
The city is wrapping up its search for a new health director after Frank Giacalone resigned last month to take another job.
On Feb. 25 at 5:30 p.m., the board will interview two finalists for the position via Zoom. Details of this public meeting are to be posted at www.cityofnewburyport.com.
Also on the city website is information about COVID-19 vaccines, testing and other health and safety measures.
