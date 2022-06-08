NEWBURYPORT — Newburyport Brewing Co. will host its 10th Birthday Bash on Saturday from noon to 10 p.m.
The brewery, located at 4 Pasture Road, will have four bands, food trucks, beer, face painting and children's games, according to co-founder and CEO Chris Webb.
The band Entrain headlines the event and will be joined by Freevolt, Das Pintos and Still on the Vine.
Tickets are available at portsmouthnhtickets.com/events/10th-birthday-bash-at-the-newburyport-brewing-company-6-11-2022.
