NEWBURYPORT — The candidates for Newburyport School Committee and mayor will take the stage tonight, Oct. 21, in a forum sponsored by The Daily News, leading up to the Nov. 2 election.
The event will run from 6:30-9 p.m. in the Nock Middle School auditorium on Low Street and is open to the public under local Board of Health guidelines requiring everyone to wear a mask while in the school.
The six candidates running for three seats on the School Committee — Daniel Blair, Steven Cole, Brian Callahan, Sarah Hall, Laura Viola Maccarone and Juliet Walker — will respond to questions from moderator Richard Lodge, editor of The Daily News, from 6:30 until around 7:55 p.m. After a short break, mayoral candidates Sean Reardon and Charlie Tontar will take the stage to respond to questions from Lodge. The moderator expects to cover a wide range of topics, with many questions drawn from those sent in my Daily News readers.
Reardon, a School Committee member, and Tontar, a city councilor, are vying for the four-year term to replace Mayor Donna Holaday, who is not running for reelection.
Plans call for NCM Hub (Port Media) will livestream:
NCMHub website
https://ncmhub.org/share/channel-9/
PortMedia YouTube
