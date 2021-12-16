NEWBURYPORT — After a two-year hiatus since its last concert in December 2019, the Newburyport Choral Society made its return to live performance this past weekend at Belleville Congregational Church.
Under the baton of music director Ryan Turner, the chorus performed selections from "Messiah" by George Frideric Handel, and "The Ballad of the Brown King" by renowned African-American composer Margaret Bonds. Though distinctly different, the works each focus on the Nativity.
"As we returned to making music together, and preparing for a live audience, I knew we all needed something old and something new," said Turner, who became music director and met the chorus about a year and a half ago in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"It was thrilling for me as a conductor to see how the chorus grew musically throughout the semester and certainly during the concerts as they embraced these two works," he added.
Accomplished vocalists Susan Consoli, soprano; Isabel Randall, mezzo-soprano; Omar Najmi, tenor; and Gift Anyagwochu, baritone, performed solos. Also featured were the 12-piece Orchestra, provided by Presto! Music, and keyboard accompaniment by Kirsten Helgeland.
"Ryan Turner’s conducting style was expressive and agile, and even reminded me of Leonard Bernstein," Josh Faigen, an audience member, said.
"Even though singers were masked, there was such a joyful energy that came through and spread throughout the audience — and everyone was especially moved as the audience stood for Handel’s 'Hallelujah Chorus,'" Terri Talas, a regular the chorus' performances, said.
Safety guidelines including required masks and proof of COVID-19 vaccination, as well as reduced capacity at the church, were followed.
The Newburyport Choral Society's spring 2022 semester begins Jan. 25, working toward a May performance featuring Gabriel Fauré's "Requiem." New singers of all musical abilities are always welcome. Contact Penny Lazarus at members@newburyportchoralsociety.org.
