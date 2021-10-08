NEWBURYPORT — Central Congregational Church will host a drive-by diaper collection Nov. 6 to benefit Anchor of Hope Diaper Bank.
The collection will be from 11 a.m to 1 p.m. Donations of diapers of any size can be dropped off at the rear of the church, 14 Titcomb St., and will be collected by a volunteer. Larger sizes of diapers are needed most and the church also welcomes half-used packages.
Financial donations of any amount are most appreciated, according to the church. Diapers and financial donations before Nov. 6 can be dropped off at the church office. The church collected thousands of donated diapers during its drive earlier this year.
Each year, Anchor of Hope receives a grant from The Swasey Fund so free diapers can be distributed to Newburyport residents through Community Service of Newburyport.
Diapers will also be distributed through Thom Pentucket Early Intervention Program, Community Giving Tree and Healthy Families.
