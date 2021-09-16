NEWBURYPORT — Since Monday, early voting throughout the city, either by mail or in person, has been strong with more than 1,000 people expected to cast their ballots by the end of the week, according to City Clerk Richard Jones.
"People are interested, people are out and voting," Jones said Thursday morning at City Hall.
Early voting ends Friday with the preliminary election for mayor and School Committee taking place Tuesday.
Three people — School Committee member Sean Reardon, Plum Island resident Warren Russo and City Councilor Charlie Tontar — are running for mayor with only two slots available for the general election.
Seven people are running for School Committee with one candidate to be eliminated in the preliminary election.
Voters have been casting their ballots either through the mail or by visiting the city's community center off High Street.
An estimated 150 people voted on Monday, with 210 more on Tuesday and 175 people on Wednesday.
Election officials said they expected those numbers to rise Thursday and Friday with an estimated 1,200 people casting votes before the end of early voting.
The majority of those votes so far were cast in person, according to Jones, who added that mail-in voting, which became the option of choice for many during the height of COVID-19 restrictions, will always remain a popular option.
"Vote by mail is here to stay," Jones said, adding that the early voting numbers are encouraging.
So far, there have been no early voting issues, Jones added. Some voters have come to the community center without wearing a mask but masks are provided at the poll.
The community center is one of three nonschool municipal buildings with a mask-wearing requirement to prevent COVID-19 cases.
The other two buildings are City Hall and the public library. Jones described early voting at the community center as a "very quick process."
Reardon, who said he voted Tuesday at the community center, called early voting a great tool that added flexibility for residents who might not be able to make it the polls Tuesday.
"Our vote is our birthright and people need that opportunity," Reardon said.
Tontar said given concerns over public safety and COVID-19, it was critical that voters had the opportunity to vote safely and equally critical that the city’s poll workers be protected.
"Early voting helps in that it spreads the vote out over a longer period of time," Tontar said in an email.
Russo said anything that brings people to the polls is a good thing but added that he always votes on election days, except for when his military service prevented him from making it to the polls.
"I have no problem with it," Russo said
Asked whether the strong early voting numbers translates into a slow day at the polls Tuesday, Jones said it is possible but too hard to say.
With roughly 15,000 registered voters in Newburyport, getting anything close to 50 percent turnout would be a tremendous achievement, especially considering there are no City Council seats up for grabs.
"It's been a very good turnout so far," Jones said.
