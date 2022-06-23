NEWBURYPORT — The City Council reduced the mayor’s proposed operating budget by $198,200 and voted 10-0 on Tuesday night to approve a $78.6 million allocation for fiscal 2023.
Mayor Sean Reardon, who was sworn in to office in January, had proposed a $78.9 million city operating budget. The previous budget was $74.9 million.
The mayor expressed his appreciation to councilors, city department heads and his staff in a text message Wednesday, thanking them for their time and effort in the eight weeks leading up to approval of his budget.
“The budget passed last night by the City Council, puts us in a position to keep moving Newburyport forward and it makes needed investments in schools, the Council on Aging, parks, Youth Services, public safety, and much more,” he said. “Let’s get to work!”
The council held a special meeting at City Hall on Tuesday night to vote on Reardon’s budget proposal. Ward 1 Councilor Sharif Zeid made a successful motion to cut $15,000 from the Parking Department for waterfront maintenance and $36,000 to operate a public parking lot on The Daily News’ Liberty Street property.
The council cut $30,000 from Youth Services to pay for its temporary home following a proposal by Zeid.
The mayor’s office lost half of its travel allowance when Councilor at large Bruce Vogel successfully proposed cutting $5,100 from the line item.
The council also cut $7,500 for general training travel expenses, as well as $10,000 in Building Department office supplies and equipment spending due to proposals by Zeid.
The city is looking for a new information technology director and Zeid successfully proposed the council cut $75,000 to hire a support analyst in that department.
Ward 6 Councilor Byron Lane successfully proposed cutting a $5,100 travel allowance from the Information Technology Department.
The Parks Department also saw $5,000 for downtown improvements cut and Veterans Services will not be hiring a part-time office assistant after it lost $19,500 from its budget following a pair of proposals from Zeid.
Ward 2 Councilor Jennie Donahue was not present for the final budget vote Tuesday night.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.