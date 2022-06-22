NEWBURYPORT — The City Council reduced the mayor's proposed operating budget by roughly $200,000 and voted 10-0 on Tuesday night to approve a $78.6 million allocation for fiscal 2023.
Mayor Sean Reardon had proposed a $78.9 million city operating budget.
Reardon was sworn in to office in January and his first budget proposal was up 4.1% over last year’s $74.9 million allocation.
The council held a special meeting Tuesday night to vote on Reardon's budget proposal, making roughly $200,000 in cuts among many city departments. They included the mayor's office, the Information Technology Department and Veterans Services.
Under Reardon's proposed budget, a homeowner with property assessed at $702,000 would see a roughly $211 increase in the annual tax bill, according to Chief of Staff Andrew Levine. That estimate would be reduced after the vote Tuesday.
Ward 2 Councilor Jennie Donahue was not present for the final budget vote.
For more on the meeting, see newburyportnews.com and Thursday's print edition of The Daily News.
