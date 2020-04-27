NEWBURYPORT -- The City Council approved an order to authorize the superintendent of schools to submit a statement of interest to the state for a new roof and upgrades to the science labs at Newburyport High School.
The order was approved unanimously during Monday’s City Council meeting, which was held remotely via Zoom.
Under the order, Superintendent Sean Gallagher may now send the state School Building Authority a statement of interest that was drafted in February for the project.
The council also unanimously approved an amendment to its remote meetings policy to allow members of the public to make live comments during meetings held remotely via Zoom during the coronavirus pandemic.
In March, the City Council established the remote participation policy, calling for all council meetings to be held remotely to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The remote participation policy had previously only allowed local residents to submit letters to the council ahead of time, which are read aloud during the meetings by the city clerk.
The amendment, proposed by the council’s Remote Participation Committee, allows members of the public to address the council verbally during remote meetings. Now that it is approved, residents will be able to speak by Council President Jared Eigerman and will make comments using their home computer microphones.
The council also unanimously approved a transfer of $52,500 to replace the Department of Public Safety building’s underground storage tank at 16 Perry Way. The tank failed inspection in June 2019.
Additionally, the council unanimously approved a transfer of $10,000 to pay for costs of this year’s elections, which came in higher than projected, according to the transfer. It also pays for an increase in poll workers that came this year due to the change in minimum wage.
To read the City Council packet for Monday’s meeting, visit https://www.cityofnewburyport.com/city-council/events/215194
