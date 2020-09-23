NEWBURYPORT — Several residents encouraged the City Council on Wednesday to vote against the proposed fiscal 2021 budget next week, expressing the need for a full reopening plan and list of school expenses.
The schools are implementing a hybrid reopening plan that includes part-time remote learning. Resident Lynn Schow noted during the Committee on Budget and Finance meeting Wednesday that she and other parents have asked for a full school reopening plan.
"We still would like to see that plan, so until then, we don't know what the school costs will be for the year," Schow said.
Resident Jane Snow also chimed in, saying she was disappointed with a lack of budget increases for some city departments. She also called on city officials to draft a plan to replace the Cutter Fire Station in the West End, calling the current station "deplorable."
The budget is to be voted on by the full council Tuesday.
The total for the fiscal 2021 budget is $85,261,150, an increase of $1,529,459 from the fiscal 2020 budget.
There is a $49,618 decrease in the harbormaster enterprise fund, a $71,311 decrease in the sewer enterprise fund, a $49,998 increase in the water enterprise fund, and a $1,600,391 increase in the general fund.
Out of the general fund, 59.7 cents of every dollar would go toward schools.
The budget includes a $979,000 shortfall due to a coronavirus-related loss of state aid and local receipts. There is also a $1.2 million increase for the School Department, a $451,000 increase in city services, and funding for diversity and social justice initiatives.
This budget follows a three-month continuing appropriation budget that was submitted by the city in May because of uncertainties caused by the pandemic.
To view the proposed fiscal 2021 budget, visit www.cityofnewburyport.com/sites/g/files/vyhlif3521/f/uploads/fy2021_proposed_budget_8-18-2020_electronic.pdf.
Staff writer Jack Shea covers Newburyport City Hall. He can be reached via email at jshea@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3154. Follow him on Twitter @iamjackshea.
