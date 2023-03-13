NEWBURYPORT — The city became part of a growing movement to replace the state seal and flag on Monday night when the City Council approved a resolution calling for the change.
The council received the proposal Feb. 27, asking it to support the work of the Special Commission Relative to the Seal and Motto of the Commonwealth, which voted last year to replace the seal and flag to better reflect respectful relations among all Massachusetts residents.
The resolution was adopted 7-3-1 on Monday with Ward 5 Councilor Jim McCauley, Ward 6 Councilor Byron Lane and at-large Councilor Mark Wright opposed. Ward 1 Councilor Sharif Zeid voted "present."
When residents Marianne Vesey and Linda Lu Burciaga submitted the resolution to the council Feb. 27, it was referred to the General Government Committee.
The resolution also asks for the removal of a Native American man who stands in the center of the seal and a white hand holding a Colonial sword over his head, along with a Latin motto that translates to, "She seeks by the sword a quiet place under liberty."
The belt binding the man's cloak is modeled after a belt worn by Wampanoag leader Metacomet, which the resolution also seeks to remove from the state seal and flag.
More than 55 Massachusetts municipalities have adopted the resolution, according to Vesey and Burciaga.
The council considered the proposal Monday after an amended version was referred by the General Government Committee.
The modified resolution removed all references to the Indigenous man, the sword and the belt but still called for changing the state seal and flag.
Ward 3 City Councilor Heather Shand, who chairs the General Government Committee, said the amendments were made to let state lawmakers know that the city supports the Legislature moving forward with its efforts to amend the state flag and seal "to better reflect what our current beliefs are."
Shand also said the council filed a petition signed by 78 residents in support of the resolution.
