NEWBURYPORT — The City Council is considering a policy that would allow it to host hybrid meetings attended in person by some councilors and remotely by others.
The council has been meeting remotely via Zoom since March when it adopted an emergency rule to establish the remote participation policy to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The policy was drafted by the Ad-Hoc Committee on Remote Participation, a group consisting of council President Jared Eigerman, Councilor at large Bruce Vogel and Ward 1 Councilor Sharif Zeid. City Clerk Richard Jones is a nonvoting member.
The group’s purpose is to study, recommend and help implement procedures for the council and its various committees to conduct meetings on an emergency basis using remote participation by members, city staff and the public consistent with recent orders given by Gov. Charlie Baker.
The new hybrid meeting policy was introduced to the full council Aug. 10 in the form of an order drafted by Ward 1 Councilor Sharif Zeid. The policy was discussed Tuesday during an Ad-Hoc Committee on Remote Participation meeting.
Under the policy as proposed, some or all members of the council could attend its meetings in person, while others could attend remotely via Zoom.
The policy says meetings could be held in City Hall Auditorium, with a 20-attendee limit; the Senior Community Center, with a 15-attendee limit; and City Council Chambers, where no attendees would be allowed.
During the meetings, councilors would be seated six or more feet apart. Anyone in attendance would need to sign in and wear a face mask. Hand sanitizer would be provided and anyone displaying potential COVID-19 symptoms would be denied entry.
The order would also recommend that other city boards and commissions resume meeting in person.
Eigerman expressed support for a hybrid policy and said he wants the council to start meeting in person after Aug. 31.
Eigerman also addressed the "Zoombombing" incident during the School Committee meeting Monday night when a guest posted a swastika flag background, obscene statements and a racial slur.
"We're not going to have the same problems they (the School Committee) have," Eigerman said. "We've never been Zoombombed because we've always had the right settings ... that was amateur hour last night.
"After our Aug. 31 meeting, I want to start meeting in person and we will not make the errors that the School Committee has made," he added.
Councilor Afroz Khan suggested that other features be used via Zoom, including split screens that would make meetings easier for viewers to watch.
Vogel said he has "absolutely no interest" meeting in person and would definitely vote against the policy.
"I'm exposed enough on a daily basis and I don't want to be exposed anymore," Vogel said. "I'm of the age where exposure is not a good thing ... I need to see another extended plateau before I'm ready to meet in person in any way, shape or form."
Vogel also expressed concern that having only some councilors attend meetings in person would create confusion for the public.
"Having some people there and some people not there ... it feels convoluted to me ... it presents a potential for a biased view from the public," he said.
Councilor Jim McCauley said he believes it is time for the council to "evolve" its remote meeting policy.
"Remote participation has been helpful, but some of our regulars haven't been around," McCauley said. "I think that while we may debate about the time, I think it's important messaging that the council is ready to go back to work ... I don't see an issue with evolving the rules to cover most, if not all, of our situations now."
Committee members agreed to continue discussing the policy at their next meeting Monday at 6:30 p.m.
To view the order, read Page 33 of the City Council packet from the Aug. 10 meeting: www.cityofnewburyport.com/sites/g/files/vyhlif3521/f/agendas/council_packet_8_10_2020v2bkmkrdcd.pdf
Staff writer Jack Shea covers Newburyport City Hall. He can be reached via email at jshea@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3154. Follow him on Twitter @iamjackshea.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.