NEWBURYPORT — The City Council voted Monday to increase fees for boaters docking on the Central Waterfront.
The Harbor Commission proposed the changes to the fee structure with the intent of synchronizing it with the Dockwa marine management software system. The Dockwa system was adopted by the city last year and allows boaters to reserve and pay for dock space online.
The order to raise the fees was approved unanimously.
The city charges hourly and nightly fees for boats to dock on the waterfront, with costs depending on the boat's size.
Boaters will be charged a flat rate for three-hour increments, ranging from $10 to $30 depending on boat length.
There would also be a day rate of $3 per foot for boats under 50 feet, $4 per foot for boats 51 to 100 feet, and $5 per foot for boats over 101 feet. These rates would increase by $1 per foot on weekends, holidays and during special events.
Moorings for all boats would cost a $50 flat fee per day.
Annual waterway permits would increase from $4 to $5 per foot, while annual mooring permits would increase from $3 to $4 per foot. Dinghy dock permits would increase from $225 to $250, and annual commercial fish pier permits would rise from $1,200 to $1,700.
The fee increases are not due to costs associated with the Dockwa system.
Councilor Charles Tontar previously told The Daily News that the increases are meant to bring the rates “more in line with the value the city offers boaters,” and to provide enough income to support the harbormaster enterprise fund.
Staff writer Jack Shea covers Newburyport City Hall. He can be reached via email at jshea@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3154. Follow him on Twitter @iamjackshea.
