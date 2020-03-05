NEWBURYPORT — Anna Jaques Hospital President Mark Goldstein told the City Council on Wednesday that a proposed 11,000-square-foot addition aims to improve the hospital's front entrance and provide more space for physicians without disrupting the neighborhood.
The addition is planned for the southerly and easterly sides of Anna Jaques at 25 Highland Ave.
The hospital's application states that the addition would increase the size of the operating rooms; allow for the reconfiguring of operating facilities and preparation, recovery and support spaces; as well as expand the entrance and lobby.
A special permit modification for the $55.3 million project is before the City Council and was the subject of a hearing Wednesday night. Only one member of the public, a neighbor, was present for the hearing. Councilors Jared Eigerman and Afroz Khan were absent.
Goldstein said during the hospital's presentation that the project seeks to provide a better experience for patients.
"Our patients will now know when they're at the front of the hospital because it's a little confusing, but we really want to encourage that to be the main entrance of the hospital," Goldstein said. "This project really accomplishes all of our goals; we wanted to create two operating rooms that would give us the right space, to create a front entrance that we could afford as part of the program, and we wanted to connect the wayfinding between all the services we have in the basement and the first floor, and I think the clinic we're representing today accomplishes that."
Goldstein clarified that the project would not add operating rooms, just replace two existing ones. He also said landscaping and trees would be added.
"We don't want it to look like an addition. We want it to look like it's been in Newburyport, but when you get inside the building, we'll really have a destination front entrance," Goldstein said.
Lisa Mead and other Anna Jaques representatives were at the hearing to guide councilors through the application.
The project is needed as a result of increased technology being used, especially in orthopedics, as well as the need to more clearly delineate the building’s main entrance “and create a more inviting atmosphere,” the application says.
Along with the addition, the project would include 6,664 square feet of interior renovations and 3,302 square feet of cosmetic upgrades.
The proposal also includes slightly adjusting the location of the hospital’s heliport. Anna Jaques is working with Boston MedFlight, the Newburyport Fire Department and its ambulance provider to find an alternative landing zone during the pad's relocation.
After asking several questions and discussing the plans, Ward 1 Councilor Sharif Zeid proposed a condition for the special permit stating that during construction, contractors would not be allowed to park in the surrounding neighborhood.
Zeid's condition also requires that project lighting not disrupt neighbors. The condition was unanimously approved by the council.
The council voted unanimously to continue its discussion of the project at its next meeting Monday. The meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. in City Council Chambers at City Hall, 60 Pleasant St.
To see the plans for the addition: www.cityofnewburyport.com/sites/newburyportma/files/events/architectural_plans_ajh_addition.pdf.
To see the project application: www.cityofnewburyport.com/sites/newburyportma/files/events/ajh_city_council_sp_app.pdf.
