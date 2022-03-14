NEWBURYPORT — The City Council voted 9-0 Monday night on the first of two readings to approve an ordinance that makes parklets permanent in the city.
The ordinance, co-sponsored by Ward 5 Councilor Jim McCauley and Ward 6 Councilor Byron Lane, establishes a process for businesses to apply to occupy city property, including portions of public ways and parks for tables, chairs and merchandise displays.
Over the past two years, parklets have provided extra space for restaurants to expand their capacity and adhere to social distancing amid COVID-19 concerns.
Last year, parklets — featuring wooden decks, nautical rope, flowers, umbrellas, tables and chairs — were installed thanks to a $280,000 Shared Streets grant from the state Department of Transportation. The updated structures replaced the large, temporary barriers that the city utilized in parking areas in 2020.
The council's Ad Hoc Committee on Economic Development discussed the proposed ordinance for months, researching data and discussing how to implement a process and fee structure. The committee heard from various members of the public, including restaurant owners, who shared just how critical parklets have been for them over the past couple of years.
Businesses would be able to apply for a license to occupy city property between May 1 and Oct. 31.
For food service establishments looking to use a sidewalk, an initial license may be issued for one year if approved by the council. The license can then be renewed for two years if there are no material changes or renewed for one year if there are changes.
Restaurants would need to show proof of liability insurance with minimum coverage of $1 million and the city named as co-insured. The sidewalk would have to be at least five feet wide.
For all other public way requests, businesses can expect to get an application through the city clerk, seek approval for the use of city land through a hearing with the Committee on Licenses and Permits, and then seek approval from the Newburyport License Commission.
Some of the application requirements include evidence of liability insurance with minimum coverage of $1 million and the city named as co-insured and a diagram of the proposed area of occupancy, showing compliance with requirements under the Americans with Disabilities Act, and other details such as total seating count and relevant obstacles.
For use of all public ways except sidewalks, businesses would be charged $100 per application with the fee waived through the end of 2023.
Also through 2023, businesses can expect to pay $5 per square foot for their parklets. After that, they would be charged $8 per square foot.
Committee members have discussed the fee structure at length over the past several months, researching fee structures in other communities and trying to determine estimates for how much parklets may cost to maintain.
With this in mind, Ward 1 Councilor Sharif Zeid and McCauley introduced two orders to the council that seek to establish a parklet maintenance stabilization fund and ensure that fees collected through this process go to that fund, rather than the city's general fund.
The council voted 9-0 to refer both orders to the Committee on Budget and Finance for further discussion.
Lane and Councilor at large Afroz Khan were absent for the meeting Monday and could not participate in the votes.
More from this meeting will be reported in Wednesday's print edition and at www.newburyportnews.com.
