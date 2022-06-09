NEWBURYPORT — The City Council is headed toward a vote on the mayor’s first budget proposal by the end of the month.
Mayor Sean Reardon has proposed a $78.9 million city operating budget for fiscal 2023, up 4.1% over last year’s $74.9 million allocation.
The Budget & Finance Committee has been holding budget hearings this month and the City Council is expected to hold a special meeting and vote on the matter June 21.
A homeowner with property assessed at $702,000 would see a roughly $211 annual increase in their tax bill if Reardon’s budget proposal is approved by the City Council, according to Chief of Staff Andrew Levine.
Reardon said he has crafted a competitive budget proposal, especially when considering the current financial climate that includes increasing fuel costs and rising inflation.
“We really had to think about what our utilities and fuel needs would look like and that definitely played into the certain things that we could and could not do this year,” he said.
School district proposed spending is up 5% ($1.7 million) at $35.2 million due in part to an additional $441,931 in spending that includes: $32,878 for a part-time music teacher; $32,878 for a part-time art teacher; $61,800 for a pair of special education aides; and $65,756 for a strategies-based instructor at Bresnahan Elementary School.
Nock Middle School would receive $30,900 to hire a full-time special education aide; $65,756 to hire a full-time adjustment counselor; and $75,000 for additional, placed-based education contracted services.
Newburyport High School will bring on a technology integrator at $65,756 a year as well as three, full-time special education aides for $92,700; and spend $65,756 to pay for a full-time reading specialist.
The school district will spend an extra $21,836 for a part-time health secretary; $47,380 for an assistant groundskeeper; and $82,400 for a human resources director.
Reardon said he and the School Committee are looking to add the new positions, strategically, to help students and staff recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.
The proposed budget for the mayor’s department is up 27.8% at $446,093 based on new staffing, including a part-time manager of special projects position that was recently created.
“The mayor’s office could use some more bandwidth and I was able to bring the former chair of the Parks Commission, Kim Turner, on right away,” the mayor said. “She is also a landscape architect with lots of project management experience and she has really been able to hit the ground running on things like the facilities master plan and project management for the Newburyport Youth Services building.”
The Information Technology Department budget is up 13.5% ($51,927) at $437,925 to attract qualified staff members.
Reardon said the city parted ways with Information Technology Director Mark Kavanaugh in January and has been looking for a successor.
“IT is one of those funny things because it is so specific and not everyone in the building has the skill set. So, we have gone through a lot of different searches and I know a lot of people are going through the same thing,” he said.
Reardon went on to say that the city has been utilizing the school district’s information technology team to keep things running and will soon embark upon a technology audit.
“Hopefully, that will give us some good information and then we can hopefully resume our search,” he said. “These are tough positions to fill. There are different options out there that we are looking at, but IT strength is something I want to invest in as well. Because I think we’re probably lacking in that a bit.”
Spending for the Police Department is up 3.4% ($150,239) at $4.6 million and the Fire Department is up 3.3% ($140,852) at $4.5 million.
The proposed budget for the Council on Aging is up 22.5% ($70,214) at $382,708, which is driven by the addition of an outreach specialist to help provide additional services to elders in need of support.
“The senior population is the biggest in town and (Council on Aging Director Paula Burke) has a pretty small, nimble group over there,” the mayor said. “But she has been asking for this outreach specialist position for years. There are a lot of programs for seniors that people haven’t been able to take advantage of because we don’t have that contact person.”
The Parks Department is up 20.1% ($83,669) at $500,968 due to the hiring of a seasonal groundskeeper as well as a part-time, year-round groundskeeper.
Reardon served on the Parks Commission in 2009 and said the Parks Department needs to continue to grow to properly serve the city’s 27 parks.
“The parks are a huge asset here in the city and we’re really lucky, but it takes a lot of work to keep them up,” he said.
Veteran services spending is up 6.2% ($18,010) at $306,175 with the city hiring a part-time office assistant to help support veterans as part of an intermunicipal agreement with Amesbury, Salisbury and Merrimac.
“That’s another department that does a lot with very little,” Reardon said.
