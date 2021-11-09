NEWBURYPORT — The City Council voted 6-4 on Monday to reject a settlement with the Institution for Savings that would have revisited the Planning Board's decision earlier this year to deny the bank's expansion plans.
Councilors Jared Eigerman, Heather Shand, Jim McCauley and Sharif Zeid voted to approve the settlement, while Councilors Joe Devlin, Afroz Khan, Byron Lane, Christine Wallace, Bruce Vogel and Charlie Tontar voted in opposition. Councilor Barry Connell was absent from the meeting.
In March, after 14 months of discussion and several revisions by the Institution for Savings, the Planning Board voted 5-3 against approving the bank's applications for its main office at 93 State St. An official decision was reviewed at the board's meeting April 7.
On April 27, the bank filed a complaint with the Massachusetts Land Court, challenging the Planning Board's denials of its special permit and site plan review applications.
The proposed settlement was the result of roughly 13 hours of negotiations between the city and the bank. It was signed Oct. 4 by bank officials and counsel, city councilors, Planning Board members, the city solicitor and the mayor, but needed council approval to move forward.
From there, the Planning Board would have needed to reconsider its votes on the bank's applications. If the board issued a special permit and site plan approval by Dec. 16, then the Land Court could move to dismiss the bank's lawsuit with prejudice, meaning the suit could not be refiled.
On Monday, at least 10 people spoke during the meeting's public comment period, calling on the council to reject the settlement. Others submitted written testimony.
Most are abutters and have previously voiced, during the 14 months that these plans were reviewed, their concerns with the massing and scale of the bank's proposed expansion plans.
Eigerman, who co-sponsored the order with Shand seeking to authorize the bank settlement, said the neighbors "raised valid points."
"I am very concerned about the ability of the City of Newburyport to control the appearance of its downtown," said the Ward 2 councilor, the principal author of the Downtown Overlay District ordinance.
Eigerman noted that he had to put any feelings about the bank, project and abutters aside and look closely at the appeal and what could happen through that process.
Eigerman said he wanted to approve the settlement "so that it gets remanded back to the Planning Board. We're not going to be cut out of the process."
He acknowledged concerns raised during public comment about 13 hours of negotiations not being long enough, especially since the Planning Board decision took 14 months, but said, "I feel that those of us at the settlement negotiations reached the best conclusion we could for the City of Newburyport."
Shand agreed, saying the negotiations were "meaningful" and "due process was done."
McCauley agreed with comments by abutters, who said the settlement could set a dangerous precedent for others, however, he felt confident in remanding the decision to the Planning Board.
"I will support whatever the Planning Board recommends and sends back to us," he said.
Khan, Tontar, Vogel and Devlin all spoke in support of the Planning Board's initial decision.
"If we do this, the city will be exposed," Tontar said, noting that any developer could use the settlement as a precedent to get around the Downtown Overlay District.
Devlin, as well as a few people who spoke during public comment, noted that the settlement proposal does not have to be the only one.
"Settlements should not be foreclosed just because this settlement didn't work for some of us," he said.
A previous article on the move to settle, including PDFs of the proposed agreement, can be found at https://www.newburyportnews.com/news/city-moves-to-settle-institution-for-savings-lawsuit/article_28e14ce6-2c2b-11ec-9bdf-db73fd8477cf.html.
