NEWBURYPORT — The City Council voted unanimously Monday night to purchase 57 Low St. using $220,000 from free cash — 11 months after the previous council voted against doing so.
The property at 57 Low St. was long sought by former Mayor Donna Holaday, who spent years working with the National Guard to declare its maintenance building on the property as surplus to sell it so that it could be a future home for Newburyport Youth Services.
The former council voted 6-5 against purchasing the property in February 2021, but was given one more chance to consider the property after soil borings and air quality tests were conducted in late summer.
Last month, the council voted 6-5 to push the discussion over to the next term when four new councilors and Mayor Sean Reardon would be sworn in.
The vote Monday — which required at least two-thirds approval — follows more than a year of debates over the viability of the property due to environmental concerns, as well as its future use.
During a Committee on Budget & Finance and Committee of the Whole meeting Jan. 13, the council reached a consensus when Ward 1 Councilor Sharif Zeid and Councilor at large Bruce Vogel introduced an amended version of Order 300, which sought to authorize the purchase of the 2.7-acre portion of 57 Low St. and assign temporary use.
Zeid, who voted against the Low Street purchase last year, and Vogel, who voted for it with the hope of giving Youth Services a home, worked to find common ground so that the council could seek a successful vote.
The amended order assigns temporary use to the Department of Public Services and the Parks Department until a permanent or other use such as Newburyport Youth Services is decided by the council.
Current zoning would not allow Youth Services to occupy the Low Street building, but that could change.
City engineer Jon-Eric White is already working on a site plan to assess the feasibility of Youth Services, as well as any other department, making a home there.
The amended order also appropriates $25,000 from free cash to address mold, PCB-containing materials and lead paint in the Low Street building as identified by Credere Associates LLC.
Additionally, it initiates efforts to create a plan for the former Brown School on Milk Street, which Youth Services vacated in October after an inspection determined the heating system could no longer be used.
It establishes an agreement between the mayor and council to seek a plan for the building, discuss the possibility of restoring the gym, and address the immediate need to protect the Brown School building from weather and further deterioration.
Prior to the vote to purchase, the council voted to waive its own Rule 7I, which requires an appraisal of the property at least seven days before a council vote.
The city will continue to work with the state Division of Capital Asset Management and Maintenance, which represents the National Guard in this sale, to close on the property.
