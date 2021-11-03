New councilors elected

There will be four new Newburyport city councilors in January because some incumbents chose not to run again. Pictured at Oregano Restaurant after the election results were announced Tuesday are, from left, 10 of the 11 councilors: Connie Preston, Mark Wright, Afroz Khan, Sharif Zeid, Ed Cameron, Heather Shand, Jennie Donahue, Bruce Vogel, Jim Macauley, Christian Wallace. Missing is Ward 6 Councilor Byron Lane.

NEWBURYPORT — When newly elected officials are sworn in come January, the City Council will see four new faces among its 11 members.

None of the incumbents or new candidates running for the council were contested, so the council will include:

incumbents Ward 1 Councilor Sharif Zeid; Ward 3 Councilor Heather Shand; Ward 4 Councilor Christine Wallace; Ward 5 Councilor James McCauley; Ward 6 Councilor Byron Lane; Councilors at large Afroz Khan and Bruce Vogel; and newcomers Ward 2 Councilor Jennie Donahue; and at-large Councilors Ed Cameron, Mark Wright and Connie Preston.

