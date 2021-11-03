COURTESY PHOTO. None of the candidates for Newburyport City Council were contested in Tuesday's election but there will be four new councilors in January because some incumbents chose not to run again. Pictured at Oregano Restaurant after the election results Tuesday, from left, 10 of the 11 councilors: Connie Preston, Mark Wright, Afroz Khan, Sharif Zeid, Ed Cameron, Heather Shand, Jennie Donahue, Bruce Vogel, Jim Macauley, Christian Wallace. Missing, Ward 6 Councillor Byron Lane.