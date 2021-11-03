New councilors elected

COURTESY PHOTO. None of the candidates for Newburyport City Council were contested in Tuesday's election but there will be four new councilors in January because some incumbents chose not to run again. Pictured at Oregano Restaurant after the election results Tuesday, from left, 10 of the 11 councilors: Connie Preston, Mark Wright, Afroz Khan, Sharif Zeid, Ed Cameron, Heather Shand, Jennie Donahue, Bruce Vogel, Jim Macauley, Christian Wallace. Missing, Ward 6 Councillor Byron Lane.

NEWBURYPORT -- When newly elected officials are sworn in in January, the Newburyport City Council will see four new faces among its 11 members.

None of the incumbents or new candidates running for the council this year were contested so the council will include:

incumbents Ward 1 Councilor Sharif Zeid; Ward 3 Councilor Heather Shand; Ward 4 Councilor Christine Wallace; Ward 5 Councilor James McCauley; Ward 6 Councilor Byron Lane; Councilors at large Afroz Khan and  Bruce Vogel; and newscomers Ward 2 Councilor Jennie Donahue; and at large councilors Ed Cameron, Mark Wright and Connie Preston.

