NEWBURYPORT — The Newburyport High School Class of 2022 was praised for its tenacity while being encouraged to take risks during graduation ceremonies Sunday morning.
A total of 173 students filed on to the James T. Stehlin Field at World War Memorial Stadium to graduate as the Newburyport High School Class of 2022 at 11 a.m.
Principal Andrew Wulf told the assembled crowd of family members, friends, school and community leaders he always knew the Class of 2022 was a special group.
“Though your time in high school was interrupted by the pandemic, your spirit was never broken. Regardless of the challenges faced over your four years, you continued to move forward, learn and grow and you never placed blame for any shortcomings experienced,” he said.
Wulf told the graduating class that they were always striving to be better, to support others and contribute to the growth of their community.
“As far as I am concerned, you will always be remembered at Newburyport High School as the class that sparked us to strive towards greater heights. Every time NHS takes a noticeable growth, it will be impossible not to think of your class,” he said.
Superintendent Sean Gallagher implored the new graduates to never look down, unless they are lending a helping hand to someone who needs it.
Graduation speaker Charles Grossman said he learned to be a better poet, thanks to teacher Deb Szabo’s Poetry Soup after-school program.
Poetry, Grossman said, helped him to get past his cousin dying in a car accident last fall.
“The way I felt it the most was through writing about my grief. I worked on one poem in particular for two or so months before performing it,” he said.
Grossman went on to ask his classmates to handwrite three letters this week: one to a good friend who has been there as support for another person; the second to someone who has been on the outskirts of their community; and the third to someone they admire but who is outside of their community.
“Take an hour out of your day to affirm the community that’s given you so much. Through writing, find emotions you didn’t know you had and remember connections you forgot about. Through words, we can meaningfully graduate from our respective communities,” he said.
Another graduation speaker, Austin Hyer, told his classmates that Sunday was a very special milestone for him, since he was diagnosed with cancer when he was a 5-year-old.
“Today marks the 13th anniversary of my initial surgery to remove the tumor, effectively giving me a second chance at life,” Hyer said.
Hyer said say he has had to grow up a bit faster than most of his classmates and has not been able to participate in athletics or other activities in the way most kids his age have been able to.
“Even with these obstacles though, it has not prevented me from being able to do any of the things I wanted to do. It has simply changed how I’ve gone about it,” he said.
Hyer asked his classmates to take risks, while also accepting help when they need it and not to take “no” for an answer as they move on in life.
“Real growth often comes from the most unexpected experiences. Embrace the mistakes and the uncertainty and use them to your advantage. Success may not always be instantaneous but being able to take a step back and assess where you are and where you’d like to be can make all the difference in the world,” he said.
Graduation speaker Olivia D’Ambrosio said it’s the little moments in the day, the laughs in study hall, the laps between classes and the comfort of being under the same roof as all her friends, which stand out to her the most about her high school experience.
D’Ambrosio referenced the serendipity of angel numbers appearing in one’s life. In numerology circles, as a post on womansday.com notes, “angel numbers are a repetitive sequence of three or four numbers that appear in seemingly random places in your life to convey a spiritual or divine message.”
Angel numbers such as 333 or 555 for example, may coincidentally be seen by people in the course of their everyday life. D’Ambrosio said she has been coming across such numbers more and more.
According to D’Ambrosio, angel numbers, often mark the insignificant moments of the day, such as when students are passing each other in the halls, or taking their first bite of school lunch pizza.
“These moments are fleeting and appear routine, they are the times when nothing out of the ordinary is occurring. They are the moments I for one will miss the most,” she said.
D’Ambrosio implored her classmates to feel appreciative of all the moments that have come and gone throughout their high school experience.
“The good, bad and just OK have helped shape us into the complex individuals sitting here today,” she said.
Class President Owen Robinson asked his class to live in the moment.
“Enjoy the present moment deeply because, when you walk off this field, it’s over,” he said.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
