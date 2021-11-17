NEWBURYPORT — City councilors are inching closer toward a vote on short-term rental regulations following a joint meeting Wednesday of the Committee on Planning & Development and the Committee on License & Permits.
There are two ordinances proposed before the City Council — including a general ordinance establishing procedures for people to register short-term rentals in the city, which is being reviewed by the Committee on License & Permits.
The other is a zoning amendment that would allow for short-term rentals in specified districts of the city. That amendment is being reviewed by the Committee on Planning & Development.
Both proposals were introduced in January 2020 and co-sponsored by Ward 5 Councilor Jim McCauley and Councilor at large Charlie Tontar.
There are more than 200 short-term rentals operating in Newburyport, but there is nothing in the city's ordinance actually regulating them.
These regulations would require short-term rental owners — excluding those on Plum Island — to reside in their units for at least 183 days a year. The unit’s principal use must be single-family, two-family or multifamily; and guests would be able to stay for up to 31 days.
The ordinances would establish a procedure for people to apply to register their units. They would also dictate rules to be enforced.
Two of the biggest complaints about short-term rentals in the city are problems with parking and owners not being present to keep an eye on their units, especially when noise complaints and other issues arise with their guests.
Councilors have spent close to two years fine-tuning these and debating how restrictive the language should be in the regulations. KP Law, the firm that serves as city solicitor, has provided legal counsel throughout the process.
Council President Jared Eigerman, who represents Ward 2 and sits on the Committee on Planning & Development, recommended an amendment to the proposed zoning ordinance, saying that special permits should be specific to the applicant, not the property.
This means that if someone is granted a special permit to offer a short-term rental on their property and the property is then sold, the permit does not automatically go to the buyer. Instead, the special permit stays with the initial applicant. He also suggested that special permits should expire after three years.
The two committees agreed they need at least one more meeting before they send the ordinances to the council floor for a vote.
Ward 6 Councilor Byron Lane, who sits on the Committee on License & Permits, asked how restrictive these ordinances are going to be and if the city is ultimately looking to get rid of short-term rentals offered through services such as Airbnb.
"This is actually less restrictive than it could be," McCauley said, noting that the city does not have any restrictions in place now.
"This is the attempt to actually put some structure in there," he said.
One of the ongoing discussions about these ordinances is what body would oversee the application process for short-term rental units.
The current proposal is to have the Zoning Board of Appeals as the special permit granting authority, but there are still a lot of questions about what the board's role would look like.
Zoning Board Chair Rob Ciampitti, Vice Chair Mark Moore and member Ken Swanton each spoke during the meeting Wednesday, asking for clear standards to be established for how the board would review permit applications.
"It's important for us to know what is the paradigm by which we should evaluate each of these applications so that we can create a standard, reliable, credible and consistent review pattern?" Ciampitti said, explaining that all applicants should be considered with the same measures.
