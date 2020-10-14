NEWBURYPORT — The City Council unanimously approved an ordinance on Tuesday to prohibit the installation or alteration of curb cuts without permission from the Department of Public Services.
The ordinance, sponsored by council President Jared Eigerman and Ward 4 Councilor Christine Wallace, amends the city's municipal code to disallow residents from installing or altering a driveway opening without a permit issued by the director of the Department of Public Services.
In other business, Councilor Jim McCauley informed fellow councilors that the Greater Newburyport Chamber of Commerce & Industry has canceled the city's annual Downtown Trick or Treat, planned for Oct. 30, as well as Witches' Night Out, scheduled for Oct. 23.
Staff writer Jack Shea covers Newburyport City Hall. He can be reached via email at jshea@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3154. Follow him on Twitter @iamjackshea.
