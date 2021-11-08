NEWBURYPORT — The City Council has one more chance to purchase the surplus National Guard maintenance building at 57 Low St. for $220,000.
On Monday night, the council will introduce three orders, all seeking to authorize the purchase with varying conditions.
Order 300, co-sponsored by Ward 1 Councilor Sharif Zeid and Ward 2 Councilor Jared Eigerman, would approve the purchase of 57 Low St. for general municipal purposes, but with a conservation restriction.
The order would appropriate $225,000 from the sale of municipal buildings special revenue fund to pay for acquiring the property and remediating mold for safe occupancy. The order would give management and control of the building to Newburyport Youth Services.
The order would also appropriate $200,000 from the special revenue fund to repair and improve the gymnasium at the former Brown School, including installing a heating system, and protecting the rest of the building at 42 Milk St. from weather and other potential damage.
This would leave $268,500 in the fund for future appropriation by the council.
Order 301, submitted at the mayor’s recommendation, would appropriate $220,000 from the city’s free cash account to purchase 57 Low St. for general municipal purposes and would not include a conservation restriction. Co-sponsors of this order are Ward 3 Councilor Heather Shand and Councilors at large Charlie Tontar, Bruce Vogel and Barry Connell.
Order 309, sponsored by Ward 5 Councilor Jim McCauley, would authorize the purchase of 57 Low St. for general municipal purposes, but with a conservation restriction.
The order would also appropriate $900,000 from the sale of a municipal bond to purchase 57 Low St., remove the building and construct a 5,000-square-foot metal building with a concrete pad for use as a parking garage for Department of Public Services and Parks Department vehicles.
On Feb. 25, the council voted 6-5 against buying the property, which was long sought by Mayor Donna Holaday as a possible home for Youth Services.
The purchase required a two-thirds vote. Councilors Eigerman, McCauley, Zeid, Joe Devlin, Byron Lane and Christine Wallace voted against the purchase while Connell, Shand, Tontar, Vogel and Afroz Khan voted to buy the building.
The vote followed roughly five months of deliberations by councilors and about three years of work by the mayor, who spent much of that time working with the National Guard to declare its maintenance building on the property as surplus to sell it.
In June, the National Guard followed up with Holaday to see why the purchase by the city fell through.
She explained there were concerns about the air quality in the building — especially with mold on the walls from a leak in the roof that went unrepaired for awhile — as well as requests from councilors to conduct soil borings.
Soil borings and air quality tests were not permitted by the state Division of Capital Asset Management and Maintenance, which represented the National Guard during conversations about the possible sale, because it is reportedly not standard procedure.
This summer, upon hearing about the reasoning, the National Guard gave permission to the city to conduct the tests.
Between August and September, Credere Associates LLC drilled and collected samples through eight soil borings from the area affected by petroleum, installed and collected samples from four groundwater monitoring wells, collected four suspect building materials for polychlorinated biphenyl analysis, and collected 11 indoor air samples and three tape-lift samples for mold spores.
Prior hazardous building materials survey work identified lead paint in the building, as well as asbestos in and on the roof panels and expansion gaskets between the floor and concrete floor and concrete block walls, Credere noted.
Asbestos abatement is only required in areas that would be affected during future building renovation or demolition, Credere said.
The consultant said proper abatement could cost between $33,000 and $57,000 to remove and dispose of the roofing materials, and the gasket does not need to be removed unless the entire building is demolished.
Proper remediation of mold in the men’s bathroom would likely cost less than $5,000 and should be addressed to prevent additional growth and air quality issues, the consultant said.
Lead paint and materials containing PCBs were identified, but may only require attention during future renovations.
Future encapsulation of lead-based paint and lead-containing paint could cost between $10,000 and $15,000, and remediation of PCB-containing materials could cost between $2,000 and $5,000, Credere reported.
Though there is residual from soil affected by petroleum from a former leaking underground storage tank, Credere concluded it is low risk.
“We have one more shot at this vote,” Holaday said, noting that the Division of Capital Asset Management and Maintenance will give the city through December to make a decision on 57 Low St. and until Jan. 31 to close on the property.
Though she would prefer the site be purchased for Newburyport Youth Services, Holaday said she would leave that decision to the next administration. As of Jan. 3, there will be a new mayor and four new city councilors.
Staff reporter Heather Alterisio can be reached via email at halterisio@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3149.
