NEWBURYPORT — The City Council cleared the way for a dozen projects, including a first-time homebuyer program and sand dune conservation, as it approved $1.7 million in Community Preservation Act funding Monday night.
The Community Preservation Act is a smart growth tool that allows municipalities to create a fund and assess a 3% surcharge to fund local projects.
The city’s CPA funding is overseen by the Community Preservation Committee and can be used for open space protection, historic preservation, affordable housing and outdoor recreation.
The committee recommended that the City Council reserve $1.7 million for 12 projects, as well as some administrative fees. The council voted to approve the items, one by one, at City Hall on Monday night.
The creation of a first-time homebuyer program through the city’s Affordable Housing Trust will receive $250,000.
The first phase of a rock tower restoration project at Atkinson Common will receive $59,950, which will be added to a donation of roughly $100,000 from the Belleville Improvement Society. The project has already begun and includes the removal of rotted interior stairs.
The committee also recommended spending $210,251 to preserve historic artifacts/documents through a lateral art racking system at the Museum of Old Newbury.
The museum’s art collection is stored on the third floor of its building at 98 High St. The preservation project would allow unprecedented public access to the collection.
A $191,000 project to repair masonry and restore the portico roof at the Custom House Maritime Museum will receive an additional $150,000. The Department of Public Services will receive $69,377 to replace the streetlight toppers at Patrick Tracy Square, Inn Street and the Market Square bullnose.
The city’s open space reserve fund will receive $100,000 to help address future opportunities for land protection and preservation.
The city has acquired 14-plus acres of open space from the former Colby Farm near the intersection of Low Street and Colby Farm Lane. An additional $51,000 will be used to help preserve the open space by removing old fences and installing new ones, erecting signs at the Low Street property line, and establishing a walking path.
Three portable mats will be placed at 53rd Street for dune conservation on Plum Island thanks to a $6,657 appropriation.
In addition, a citywide mountain bike feasibility study would be conducted for $5,750.
The commission also recommended spending $61,271 to resurface the multisport courts at Cashman Park, $49,557 to resurface the tennis court at Atkinson Common, and $57,570 to make Woodman Park handicapped accessible.
Most spending requests were approved 9-0, except for the $250,000 request for the first-time homebuyer program for which at-large Councilor Ed Cameron recused himself from the vote. Ward 1 Councilor Shariff Zeid voted against the $150,000 for the Custom House Maritime Museum restoration project.
Ward 4 Councilor Christine Wallace and Ward 6 Councilor Byron Lane were not present for the meeting, which was interrupted by a fire alarm during Mayor Sean Reardon’s report. No problems were discovered by the Fire Department and the proceedings resumed roughly 10 minutes later.
