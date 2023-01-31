NEWBURYPORT — Ground will soon be broken for a new West End fire station after the City Council voted unanimously Monday night to spend an extra $3.3 million on the project.
A $5.9 million bond order was unanimously approved by the council in 2021 for designing and constructing an approximately 6,800-square-foot building to replace the aging, 2,258-square-foot John F. Cutter Fire Station on Storey Avenue.
The station has been in use since the early 1970s but its roof has deteriorated and the building no longer meets fire codes.
The proposed single-story, net-zero energy consumption fire station would be three times larger than the current building. It has been designed by Winter Street Architects of Salem.
The original, $5.9 million bond order would need to be rescinded in favor of the new $9.2 million bond order.
The council previously authorized $400,000 to acquire adjacent property for the new station at 1 Lieutenant Leary Drive.
Mayor Sean Reardon told the council earlier this month that the cost of materials for the project would require an additional $3.1 million for it to be completed.
But Ward 1 City Councilor Sharif Zeid told the council at City Hall on Monday that the additional amount would be $3.3 million.
"The impact of inflation, primarily among materials, is the primary driver of the reason for the increase in costs," he said.
Roughly a dozen current and former firefighters packed council chambers to show their support for the project Monday night.
Retired firefighter Joe Spaulding said the Cutter Fire Station is a disgrace that needs to be torn down and replaced as soon as possible.
"This is long overdue," he said.
The project is expected to go out to bid in March.
