NEWBURYPORT — The first phase of the $11 million Market Landing Park construction/expansion project is one step closer to becoming a reality after the City Council voted Monday night to bond a $3 million loan backed by the city's Community Preservation Committee.
The council voted 9-2 with Ward 6 Councilor Byron Lane and Ward 1 Councilor Sharif Zeid opposed.
The committee manages the city's Community Preservation Act funding, which is matched by the state.
At-Large Councilor James McCauley said he supported bonding the $3 million since it would involve Community Preservation Act money and not affect the tax base.
Fellow at-Large Councilor Bruce Vogel said he has been advocating for a new Waterfront Park since he first ran for the City Council in 2003.
"I believe that the community is at a point of expectation," Vogel said.
Ward 2 Councilor Jennie Donahue said she knows that $3 million is a big ask but she would like to see something that looks nice and is comfortable and open at Waterfront Park.
Zeid said he is concerned about drainage and maintenance of the project. He believes the project's current design is overbearing.
"This doesn't feel modest at this rate and at this price for this phase," he said.
Lane said he is concerned about the upkeep for a new lawn at Waterfront Park.
"I would like to see us put more money toward the rest of the city rather than Waterfront Park at this point," he said.
Planning Director Andy Port told the council that Phase 1 would provide the "backbone" for the project and include construction of a shared use path.
Port also said the city intends to apply for a $400,000 state Parkland Acquisitions and Renovations for Communities grant for work on the first phase, which the council unanimously voted to apply for Monday night.
The 4.6-acre Waterfront Park site is adjacent to the Mayor Peter J. Matthews Memorial Boardwalk along the Merrimack River. Ownership was transferred to the city after dissolution of the Newburyport Redevelopment Authority in summer 2020.
The project's primary purpose is to convert a substantial number of the city's waterfront parking lots into additional park space flanking the east and west sides of Market Landing Park.
The park expansion began in 2019 with the removal of some parking spaces from the west and east municipal waterfront parking lots. The lawn was then expanded.
The project could receive $1 million from the Herman Roy Trust Fund.
Roy was a World War I veteran who died at age 80 on May 31, 1973, leaving $53,613 to the city.
The Herman Roy Trust Fund was established in 1977 and the money he left the city was to be held for either 100 years from the date of his death or until the fund accumulated $1 million to be used, according to his will, for "improvement and betterment of the Newburyport waterfront in that section lying between the Chain Bridge and the Atlantic Ocean."
City Treasurer Julie Languirand said the trust fund has reached the $1 million mark. The City Council's proposal to spend the money on the Market Landing Park project was referred to the Budget and Finance Committee on Monday night.
Roy, a native of Canada, was born Feb. 14, 1893, and died at a veterans hospital in St Petersburg, Florida. He is buried in St Mary's Cemetery in Newburyport.
Either a plaque or other marker dedicated to Roy must be placed on the waterfront once the project is completed.
In other news, police Patrolman John Gavin was elevated to sergeant at the City Council meeting Monday.
The 36-year-old Gavin had his new badge "pinned" on his uniform by his 6-year-old son, Josh.
The Newburyport native has been with the Police Department for 11 years and said he is grateful for the promotion.
Mayor Sean Reardon said Gavin is the second patrolman he has seen elevated to sergeant after Megan Tierney was promoted earlier this year.
