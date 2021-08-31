NEWBURYPORT — After about an hour of debate and amendments to an amendment Monday night, the City Council unanimously approved the appropriation of roughly $4.4 million from various sources for the funding of the Phillips Drive neighborhood and drainage improvement project.
The neighborhood, which includes Phillips Drive, Drew Street, Sullivan Drive and Ryan Road, has been plagued by flooding and drainage issues since it was built more than 50 years ago.
A loan order, sponsored by Ward 6 Councilor Byron Lane and Councilor at large Charles Tontar, was amended by Ward 1 Councilor Sharif Zeid. His amendment sought to specify the sources for the funding.
For drainage improvements and roadway reconstruction, the city would appropriate $1 million from a Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds grant as recommended by the city's American Rescue Plan Ad Hoc Committee.
Zeid also proposed language specifying that about $1.6 million would be appropriated from the city's general fund for the Phillips Drive project and an additional $1.8 million would be appropriated from the water enterprise fund for potential repairs and replacement of water lines, if the city engineer signed off on a plan related to the latter.
Ethan Manning, the city's finance director, warned the council against being too specific about the funding sources in the loan order, saying that the bond counsel might not approve.
If the water enterprise fund were to be dissolved, for example, the city would still be responsible for paying the debt and so, the bond counsel would likely not approve of such specific language, Manning explained.
Tontar with assistance from Councilor at large Afroz Khan made an amendment to Zeid's amendment with Manning's advice in mind.
Zeid also changed the language in his amendment, removing the specificity of "the general fund" in the loan order and clarifying that the city "intends" to use money from the water enterprise fund for work related to the water lines, but leaving it open to other possibilities if an issue arises.
The city plans to put the project out to bid in about two months with the goal of starting work on Phillips Drive next spring.
Several residents from the neighborhood clapped from the hallway of City Hall after the vote was cast Monday.
The council has been meeting in a hybrid format with members and the public taking part both remotely and in person.
On Monday, council President Jared Eigerman decided to limit the number of people in the council chambers and asked those participating in the meeting's public comment session to enter the room one at a time due to COVID-19 concerns.
