NEWBURYPORT — The mayor's plan to roll the Parks Department into the Department of Public Services received the go-ahead with a 10-1 vote from the City Council on Monday night.
At-large Councilor Bruce Vogel, who has long been a critic of Reardon's plan, cast the sole dissenting vote against the proposal during the council's meeting at City Hall.
Vogel pointed to the city's lack of a leader for the department as a problem when trying to move the Parks Department under the DPS.
Acting Director Jamie Tuccolo resigned earlier this month. His last day is Friday.
"There's no specific point person who is educated and experienced in the field of parks," Vogel said. "That person seems to be missing and there's too many functions spread around."
Vogel also said it is inappropriate to move ahead with the Parks Department reorganization while the city searches for a new DPS director.
"Instead of waiting for the input of a new director to come in and have some direction on what this organization would look like, that person will be walking into a department that is undergoing change. Waiting for that position to be filled would be good governing," he said.
Mayor Sean Reardon initially proposed moving the Parks Department under the supervision of DPS in July when Parks Director Lise Reid saw her job eliminated.
But Reardon eventually withdrew his plan before a City Council vote on the matter scheduled for September.
Reardon and his administration spent the past five months working with the Parks Commission and others to come up with a new plan that calls for all Parks Department personnel to report to DPS leadership. Adult recreation would then be supervised by Newburyport Youth Services.
Port Parks Alliance, a private organization, has been created to deal with volunteering and fundraising for the city's parks. The mayor's plan also received support from the Parks Commission, DPS, Youth Services, the Parks Department and the city's planning office.
Reardon pointed to the Community Services Committee's 2-1 vote last week to recommend his plan to the full council as another sign of support before the vote Monday night.
Ward 5 Councilor Jim McCauley, who chairs the Community Services Committee, said integrating the operations of DPS with the Parks Department is the best choice.
"We think this is a more efficient use of materials and resources to maintain the service levels that we have in the city," he said.
Reardon has named City Engineer Jon-Eric White as the acting DPS director during the search to fill the position.
Executive assistant Jennifer Sullivan will serve as the acting deputy director of DPS and Highway Division foreman Ron Keefe will temporarily serve as operations specialist.
