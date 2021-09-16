NEWBURYPORT — The City Council has requested a hearing with the owner of the abandoned Global Oil service station at 107 State St. to determine if the property is a “nuisance to the neighborhood or dangerous,” and if so, what action needs to be taken.
The council decided at its meeting Monday night that it would hold a hearing on the matter Oct. 12 at 7 p.m.
A letter, drafted by council President Jared Eigerman, will be sent to Global Companies LLC c/o Alliance Energy LLC, inviting the property owner to the hearing with the ability to share its side in the matter, as well as have legal counsel present if desired.
“The property, which is located at the intersection of High Street and State Street in Newburyport, has become blighted and dangerous,” the letter read. “Among other areas of concern to the city are: (i) the existing gas station facility has appeared to be permanently closed since May 7, 2018; (ii) landscaping and grounds at the property have not been maintained; (iii) sidewalks are not cleared of snow and ice in the winter months; and (iv) the site has become an unmonitored parking lot and cut-through for passing motorists.”
Concerns about the site of the former gas station were initially raised by six neighbors in an Aug. 2 letter to the council.
The letter was signed by Marc Cendron and Jennifer Day of 89-91 High St., Novak and Stephanie Niketic of 93 High St., and Peter Caeser and Marge Kaczala of 109 State St. and referred to the Committee on Planning & Development on Aug. 9 for further discussion.
Since then, the mayor has been in conversation with Global Oil about resolving issues with its deed through ExxonMobil, which requires that the site only be used for commercial purposes. Current zoning in the city would only allow for residential use.
She also asked Global to clean up and maintain the area while solutions are worked out. Recently, Jersey barriers were placed on the property to prevent motorists from cutting through the site at the traffic light.
Eigerman also drafted another letter for the council, saying that in the event the property owner fails to either appear at the hearing or provide any testimony or evidence proving that the property is not a nuisance or a danger, the city may order that the building on the property is demolished.
These documents can be found in the Sept. 13 council packet at www.cityofnewburyport.com/city-council/events/291776.
