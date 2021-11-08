NEWBURYPORT — The City Council is expected to vote Monday night on an ordinance that would require city departments to provide the public with an annual updated street and sidewalk plan.
The ordinance, co-sponsored by Ward 4 Councilor Christine Wallace and Ward 5 Councilor Jim McCauley and amended ahead of the meeting Monday, would require the Department of Public Services, Planning Department and any other applicable city department to provide a report to the council by Feb. 1 of each year.
This report would include “a list of street and sidewalk projects completed in the preceding fiscal year (including funds expended broken down by source); any request for proposals and bid documents generated during the preceding fiscal year; any grant submissions or award documents generated or received during the preceding fiscal year; an up-to-date, street and sidewalk project list for the current calendar year and proposed for the next calendar year that includes approximate scope, costs, and funding sources.”
The ordinance also sets procedures for the council to approve any alteration to a public street, sidewalk or right-of-way, but notes that maintenance, which could be emergency work, does not require council approval.
As defined in the ordinance, an alteration could affect the “usability” of a street or sidewalk, while maintenance would “not significantly affect the public’s access to or usability of the road.”
Wallace and McCauley introduced the ordinance to the council July 12. It was referred to the Committee on Neighborhood and City Services, where it was discussed Sept. 14 and Oct. 20.
The council was expected to vote on the ordinance Oct. 25, but after some debate, councilors ended up continuing the vote until their next meeting. Another committee meeting was held Thursday.
In an email to The Daily News, Wallace noted that it is common for municipalities “to have a Board of Public Works or voting transportation boards that oversee roadwork and act as a system of checks and balances.”
In June, the City Council appropriated $600,000 for street and sidewalk work, in addition to approximately $500,000 provided by the state through Chapter 90 funding, she noted. At the time, councilors debated whether there should be conditions for which roads or work this money could be spent.
Wallace pointed to three examples of where a planning process, similar to what this ordinance proposes, worked successfully this year — the Merrimac Street striping plan near the Pioneer League fields, the second Merrimac Street striping plan further down the road, and the High Street and March’s Hill traffic calming project.
Addressing hesitancy from other councilors on this proposal, Wallace said, “I am very surprised there is resistance to transportation planning and opportunities for public input, especially with streets, sidewalks, and safety supposedly being some of our city’s top priorities.”
In a phone interview, McCauley also explained some of the intent behind the ordinance, saying procedures should be put in place so residents know what street and sidewalk work can be expected that year.
“DPS works really hard, and I think we’re trying to help them work a little smarter by introducing a planning phase,” he said.
Councilor at large Afroz Khan was one of five councilors who wanted to send the ordinance back to committee on Oct. 25 due to remaining questions. Her main concern was whether the Department of Public Services had taken part in conversations about the ordinance.
“When I know I am creating legislation that is related to a specific department or will involve that department’s cooperation or policy for that department, as a courtesy, it’s really important to bring them to the table,” Khan said in a phone interview last week. “I feel that’s how collaboration works.”
The sponsors reported reaching out to the Department of Public Services but Khan said the discussions should happen publicly with department heads in committee.
Through her own research, Khan learned that Department of Public Services officials did not support the ordinance, which verified her concerns.
Phone and email requests last week to Deputy Director Jamie Tuccolo for comment on specific concerns related to this ordinance were not returned to The Daily News.
Staff reporter Heather Alterisio can be reached via email at halterisio@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3149. Follow her on Twitter @HeathAlt.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.