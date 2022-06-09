NEWBURYPORT - The Newburyport Craft and Psychic Fair returns June 25, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. to the Elks Club, 25 Low St. Newburyport. Spend a day shopping local crafters and enjoy some local flair from candles, to herbs, jewelry to art, handmade jams and preserves all made by the vendors. These items are from various people up and down the coast of Cape Ann and New England. Sign up for a reading by renowned psychics, mediums and tarot readers and see what the future has in store for you or connect with loved ones that may have a message for you. The event is free.
