NEWBURYPORT — The Newburyport Craft and Psychic Fair returns June 25 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Elks Club, 25 Low St.
The fair will feature local crafters and their wares, including candles, herbs, jewelry and art.
Vendors will also sell the jams and preserves they made.
Guests can sign up for readings by renowned psychics, mediums and tarot readers and see what the future has in store for them or connect with loved ones that may have a message for them.
The fair is free.
