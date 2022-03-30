NEWBURYPORT — The Newburyport Cultural Council announces its list of 2022 grant recipients for local funding of community-oriented arts, history, environment and science programs. The local Cultural Council will distribute almost $8,000 in funding this year to many organizations in the region.
Patricia Cannon, chair of the cultural council, said in a news release: “We are excited to be able to provide support to a wide range of programs and projects, thanks to a grant from our parent organization, the Massachusetts Cultural Council. We look forward to a year of innovative and collaborative cultural activities, as well as several performances and programs from our familiar favorites.”
Here are several of the grantees and projects: People’s United Methodist Church is sponsoring a new initiative called the People’s Café to support community arts and culture, and The Firehouse brings together an arts collaborative with a public arts project for the parking garage. “Small Solutions, Big Ideas” will promote “Art for Youth Empowerment” with a climate focus in the spring.
The Cantemus Chamber Chorus will also present a spring program called “Missa Gaia: a Mass for Mother Earth” and the Newburyport Chamber Music Festival returns to the city in August.
A concert by the Newburyport Choral Society celebrates “Remembrance and Renewal.” Also, the Newburyport Literary Festival plans another interesting weekend with authors from near and far, and the Newburyport DocuFest will offer a stimulating film program, which includes “emerging filmmakers.”
Grants will also support several other annual events in Greater Newburyport. The Theater in the Open’s Spring Panto and Outdoor Sculpture in Maudslay will return to the State Park, and the Merrimack Valley Concert Band will play during the Field of Honor event on the Newburyport Mall.
Another event on the Mall, the Lantern Festival, receives support this year and the Maudslay Arts Center presents the Hillyer Open House with funding from the cultural council. The program “Premonitions” by Exit Dance was scheduled to be performed during March, as part of Women’s Herstory Month.
The Newburyport Art Association will mount its popular Photography Interest Group Speaker series and this year, the Newburyport Public Library will sponsor a program titled “Fishing the Merrimack River.” The Emma Andrews Library will also have its own author lecture series.
Other programs receiving NCC support include “A Bird Walk in Oak Hill” hosted by the Ipswich River Wildlife Sanctuary and Newbury Town Day. The Customs House and Historical Society of Old Newbury also received assistance with their fundraising efforts for the museums.
This grant money comes from the Massachusetts Legislature, which provides an annual appropriation to the Mass Cultural Council, a state agency which then allocates funds to each community. The Newburyport Cultural Council is part of a network of 329 Local Cultural Councils serving all 351 cities and towns in the commonwealth, and is the largest grassroots funding network in the nation.
