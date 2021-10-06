NEWBURYPORT — The School Committee and mayoral candidate debates have been rescheduled for Thursday, Oct. 21, and moved to the Nock Middle School auditorium on Low Street.
The six candidates for Newburyport School Committee will be on stage first, from 6:30 to 8 p.m., followed by the two candidates for mayor from 8 to 9 p.m.
The larger venue allows more room for a live audience. In keeping with city Board of Health policy, everyone will be required to wear face coverings and to practice social distancing.
The School Committee candidates are Daniel Blair, Steven Cole, Brian Callahan, Sarah Hall, Laura Viola Maccarone and Juliet Walker.
The candidates for mayor are Sean Reardon and Charlie Tontar.
The Daily News is sponsoring the event and questions will be posed by editor Richard K. Lodge. Joe DiBiase, the host of the Local Pulse internet radio program broadcast from the newspaper’s newsroom, will serve as timekeeper.
The audience will not be allowed to ask questions the night of the event but can email suggested questions to Lodge at rlodge@newburyportnews.com.
