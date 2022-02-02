NEWBURYPORT — The Newburyport Democratic City Committee will hear from members of the Resiliency Committee and Storm Surge on Tuesday at 7 p.m. to learn more about the environmental challenges facing the community and discuss how everyone can be part of the solution.
Leaders from these organizations will talk about their past efforts, including creating a comprehensive resiliency plan and sponsoring a series of events that delve deeply into the climate issues confronting the community.
Those attending will have the chance to ask questions and hear how these two organizations will continue their education and outreach in the year ahead. All are welcome to attend.
The committee meets the second Tuesday of each month. Starting in March, the committee will host a series of discussions with the Democratic candidates for state office.
To join the email list, or request the Zoom link for the upcoming meeting, email committee Chair Karen Trowbridge at KTrowbridgeNDCC@gmail.com.
