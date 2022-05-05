NEWBURYPORT — The Newburyport Democratic City Committee (NDCC) will hear from Andrea Campbell, candidate for attorney general, and Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll, candidate for lieutenant governor.
The virtual program is set for Tuesday, May 10, at 7 p.m. This is the third in a series of Zoom meetings providing an opportunity for Newburyport area residents to hear from the Democratic nominees for state office and learn about their policies on both statewide and local issues.
Andrea Campbell, former Boston City Council president and Boston mayoral candidate, believes the state attorney general is not only the top law enforcement officer in the state but an advocate for fundamental change and progress, according to her campaign website.
She grew up in Roxbury, where her family relied on public housing and food assistance. After earning her law degree, she worked as a legal services attorney for the EdLaw project, defending the rights of children and families. Campbell also practiced as an employment attorney before leaving to serve as general counsel to the Metropolitan Area Planning Commission, and later serving as legal counsel to Gov. Deval Patrick.
Kim Driscoll won her first race for mayor in 2006, at a time when Salem needed strong leadership. According to her website, she was responsible for a new MBTA train station, new state courts complex and new ferry and waterfront port at Salem wharf. In addition, Salem is now a leader in the offshore wind sector, serving as the primary port for the upcoming Commonwealth Wind project.
Driscoll led Salem through the pandemic, setting up food assistance and volunteer aid to residents and providing free masks and personal protective equipment to seniors and businesses. She also led on vaccination and testing efforts. As lieutenant governor, she hopes to use her experience to create a forward-looking commonwealth.
The NDCC meets the second Tuesday of each month and invites candidates and local leaders to attend their meetings and speak with members. To join their email list, or request the Zoom link for the upcoming meeting, email Chair Karen Trowbridge at KTrowbridgeNDCC@gmail.com.
