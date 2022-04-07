NEWBURYPORT — On Tuesday, April 12, at 7 p.m., the Newburyport Democratic City Committee will hear from Shannon Liss-Riordan, candidate for attorney general, and state Sen. Diana DiZoglio, candidate for state auditor.
This is the second in a series of Zoom meetings providing an opportunity for Newburyport area residents to hear from the Democratic nominees for state office and ask questions about their policies on both statewide and local issues.
Liss-Riordan is a labor lawyer who has a long history of advocating for workers rights. She has argued and won six cases in front of the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court and wants to bring her advocacy to the Attorney General’s Office.
DiZoglio served as a state representative before becoming a state senator in 2018. She believes the auditor is the state’s chief accountability officer and can be used to ensure transparency and accountability in the decision-making process of how tax dollars are spent and policies are made.
The committee meets the second Tuesday of each month and will hear from more of the Democratic nominees for state office through the spring.
To join its email list, or request the Zoom link for the upcoming meeting, email Chair Karen Trowbridge at KTrowbridgeNDCC@gmail.com.
