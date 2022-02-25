NEWBURYPORT — The Newburyport Democratic City Committee will host its annual caucus to elect delegates to the state Democratic convention on Saturday, March 5.
The event begins at 10 a.m. at the Newburyport Senior Community Center. All those attending in person are asked to arrive between 9:30 and 9:45 a.m. to register.
Those attending on Zoom must register for the event in advance using this link: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZwtduisrzosHd0zfSiDYzM-eXs6E2c16AVZ
Registered and preregistered Newburyport Democrats who were 16 years old by Feb. 4 are eligible to run as delegates. Each ward will be allotted a minimum of two delegates this year.
Youth delegates ages 16 to 35, those with disabilities and LGBTQ+ individuals who are not elected to represent their ward are invited to apply to be an add-on delegate.
The convention, scheduled for June 3-4, will be a hybrid event — like the local caucus — with participants invited to attend remotely as well as in person.
During the convention, delegates will hear from and endorse candidates for statewide office ahead of the Democratic state primary in September. MassDems will monitor changes in public health guidance and update plans accordingly.
The Democratic City Committee will host some of the Democratic candidates and their surrogates at the caucus and invite them to speak in more detail at its next few Zoom monthly meetings.
For more information about the caucus, being an add-on delegate or to join the email list and be notified of opportunities to hear from candidates, email the chair at KTrowbridgeNDCC@gmail.com.
