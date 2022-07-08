NEWBURYPORT — The Newburyport Democratic City Committee will host two candidates for state representative and one for lieutenant governor during a virtual Meet the Candidates event Tuesday at 7 p.m.
City resident Dawne Shand has filed with the state to run as a write-in candidate in the newly redistricted First Essex District, which includes Merrimac, Newburyport, Salisbury and sections of Amesbury.
Shand is also a member of the Newburyport Democratic City Committee and is expected to talk about her campaign Tuesday.
Kristin Kassner is a Democratic candidate running to represent the newly redistricted Second Essex District, which includes Ipswich, Hamilton, Rowley Newbury, Georgetown and a section of Topsfield.
The Hamilton resident works as the planning director for the town of Burlington and is expected to speak about her ideas and how to help her campaign.
State Sen. Eric Lesser is one of three Democratic candidates for lieutenant governor who will appear on the September primary ballot and is also scheduled to speak Tuesday.
A representative from the office of Chris Dempsey, who is one of two Democratic candidates running for state auditor, is also expected to speak during the virtual event.
The Newburyport Democratic City Committee invites candidates, local leaders and legislative advocates to speak at their meetings, which are held on the second Tuesday of each month.
To join the email list or to request the Zoom link for Tuesday’s meeting, email Newburyport Democratic City Committee Chair Karen Trowbridge at KTrowbridgeNDCC@gmail.com.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Newburyport for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.