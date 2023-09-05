NEWBURYPORT — James Sullivan, program director for the Newburyport Documentary Film Festival, appears Thursday on “The Morning Show”.
Sullivan, an author and longtime Boston Globe contributor, also teaches journalism at Emerson College.
He will discuss how his love for the documentary form is an extension of his work as a journalist, and reflects his appreciation for the access these films provide.
A few of the films Sullivan will preview include: “32 Sounds”, a documentary from filmmaker Sam Green that explores the phenomenon of sound; “Brief Tender Light”, which documents the inspiring stories of four African students at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology who are determined to bring positive change to Nigeria, Rwanda, Tanzania and Zimbabwe.
There is also “Sloane: a Jazz Singer”, which delves into the life of jazz legend and longtime Stoneham resident Carol Sloane, from her rise as an overnight sensation in the 1960s to her struggles when the British invasion of rock changed the music scene.
The festival, beginning its 19th year, is from Sept. 15–17 at the Firehouse Center for the Arts and The Screening Room.
For information on the numerous full-length features and shorts, as well as special events and tickets, visit www.nbptdocufest.org.
“The Morning Show” airs Thursday at 9 a.m. on Channel 9 and WJOP (FM 96.3), and streams on YouTube (at NCMHub.org). After broadcast, click “Playlist” on YouTube and scroll down.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.