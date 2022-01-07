The Newburyport Documentary Film Festival will launch a new monthly interview series, "The Watch Club." At 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 12, the festival will host a virtual Q&A with Robert Greene, director of the acclaimed new Netflix documentary “Procession.”
Recently shortlisted in the Documentary Feature category for the 2022 Academy Awards, “Procession” follows six men who were sexually abused as children by members of the Catholic clergy as they try to process their lifelong trauma by creating short films about it. Greene has emerged as a leader in the recent movement toward experimental documentary — he also made “Bisbee ‘17” (2018), in which the current residents of a small Arizona town reenact a notorious mass deportation conducted in Bisbee 100 years earlier.
In addition to the Newburyport annual documentary film festival and yearround programming, "The Watch Club" will offer documentary lovers a variation on the traditional book club: Each month the festival will recommend a film to watch, then host a live conversation with the filmmaker(s) and/or other guests on YouTube.
For updates, anyone interested can join the mailing list here. Or, go to https://www.nbptdocufest.org.
Be sure to mark your 2022 calendars for the NBPT DOCU FEST this Sept. 16-18. Follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/nbptdocufest, Twitter at @nbptfilmfest, Instagram at @nbptdocufest or Newburyport Documentary Film Festival on YouTube.
