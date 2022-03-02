NEWBURYPORT — The Newburyport Education Foundation announces that Aaron Smith has been elected to its board of directors.
Smith will represent Newburyport High School and will start his term immediately.
Smith is the college and career counselor at Newburyport High School. He earned his bachelor’s degree in psychology from Curry College, his college counseling certification from the University of Los Angeles and his master of education degree in school counseling from UMass-Boston. He worked for more than 12 years in college admissions at a private college and a Massachusetts state public institution.
“We are thrilled to have Aaron join our board of directors and be a voice for Newburyport High School,” said Carrie O’Donnell, executive director of the NEF. “We are truly lucky to have someone with his energy and passion for education on our board and we look forward to partnering with him to help connect local business partners with students as the internship program grows.”
In addition to Smith, members of the NEF board of directors are:
Barb Bailey, Brian Callahan, Nick DeKanter, Kristine Enes, Ray Felts, Sean Gallagher, Olivia Hansen, LisaMarie Ippolito, Cindy Johnson, Lisa Langis, Mariana Lynch, David Marroncelli, Matt McCann, Allie Morris, Nicole Nadeau, Brian Nickerson, Carrie O’Donnell, Dep Pare, Kathleen Petrie, Owen Roberts, Kristin Spinney, Rosemary Turgeon, Andrea Weetman and Andrew Wulf.
The Newburyport Education Foundation is a 501©(3) nonprofit organization with the mission to generate financial resources and community involvement to enhance education in Newburyport Public Schools.
For more information about sponsorship opportunities, volunteer opportunities or learning more about the work it does, visit www.newburyportef.org.
