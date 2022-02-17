The Newburyport Education Foundation is seeking nominations of individuals, organizations and companies for its three annual awards:
The Excellence in Education “Ed” Award
The Cindy Johnson Volunteer Award
The Business Partner Award
The award for Excellence in Education was created in 2004 and honors Ed Molin, who contributed significantly to the quality of the city’s public schools through many projects and donations. This award is given annually to an individual or organization whose leadership, acts, and support have raised the level of excellence in the city’s public schools. Last year’s recipient, Ryan Smith, was honored for his dedication to education in Newburyport through his support of many of the NEF’s programs including the Summer Reading Program, coaching soccer for many years, managing the NEF’s quasi endowment, and being a community liaison for the Interact Club at Newburyport High School.
The Cindy Johnson Volunteer Award was created in 2016 and is presented annually to an individual who has given an extraordinary number of hours, effort and support to the Newburyport Education Foundation, just as the award’s namesake, Cindy Johnson, has done. The 2020 recipient, Kacey Oreal, led the class donation effort for the NEFs annual Lighthouse Auction for several years, culminating in thousands of dollars in donations.
The Business Partner Award is presented to a company that has made noteworthy contributions to the foundation and public schools. Our 2020 winner, The Institution for Savings, embodies what it means to be a true partner and public school champion as they not only partner with us on many specific campaigns and sponsorships, they have also donated over $1 million dollars to the Newburyport Public Schools.
“The Ed Awards is truly one of my favorite nights of the year,” said NEF Executive Director Carrie O’Donnell. “It allows us to recognize individuals and business who selflessly and generously act to ensure Newburyport’s students have the best education possible.”
Nominations for the above three awards can be made online at www.newburyportef.org/nef-awards (go to the What We Do tab — Tributes — NEF Awards) and will be accepted through April 1.
For more information, email info@newburyportef.org or call 978-463-7893. Winners will be announced in mid-April and celebrated at the NEF Awards Night, date and location to be determined.
The Newburyport Education Foundation (NEF) is a 501©(3) nonprofit organization with the mission to generate financial resources and community involvement to enhance education in the Newburyport Public Schools. For more information about sponsorship opportunities, volunteer opportunities or learning more about the work we do, visit www.newburyportef.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.